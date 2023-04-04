Best Watch Releases In April 2023 From Breitling, Cartier And More

Watch out, new list incoming! We’re back with fresh new dials to add to your watch collection for April 2023.

Whether you’re looking for classic everyday watches, a durable timepiece for sports, or one for special occasions, you’ll find something just for you in our roundup of new watches. First up, Rolex — every watch enthusiast’s dream — has released new models reminiscent of its signature watches. There’s also Casio (perfect for all the active souls) which introduced a highly durable item made for all types of sports. Searching for a timepiece with an elegant pop of colour or a functional jewellery? Take a look at the exquisite jewellery watches from Louis Vuitton, Piaget, and of course, Cartier.

New list of watches for April 2023

Rolex

As the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona turns 60, Rolex revisits the iconic range — ensuring a high-precision rework of the face and movement. Back and better than ever, the restyled Cosmograph Daytona presents greater visual harmony and a more modern demeanour. Graceful lines of light reflect from the lugs and sides of the redesigned middle case, with dial graphics achieving an all-new balance. Versions with a Cerachrom bezel will see the bezel edged with the same metal as the middle case. The new 4131 movement incorporates the Chronergy escapement, the Paraflex shock absorbers, and a newly-fitted oscillating weight with optimised ball bearing.

A reinterpretation of the traditional wrist watch through Rolex’s avant garde lens, Rolex introduces the Perpetual 1908 — a brand new timepiece to launch the exciting Perpetual range. The shape of the hands, the faceted hour markers and the bezel (domed and with fine fluting) are emblematic of the brand’s watchmaking heritage. These elements create a delicate interplay between scintillation and reflection, where light meets shadow and thus, giving birth to a new creation with rare beauty and refinement. This 1908 comes in 18 ct yellow or white gold, with an intense white or black dial. Its distinctive slim case also adds to the watch’s character.

Poljot International

Poljot International proved that old is truly gold with the new “Retro Classic” model. This timepiece brings us back to the good old days, reviving the bygone era by including various design elements referencing the past. This watch captures the essence of designs back in the days. How? There’s the old retro-styled number with the ’12’ (in red) accentuating the features of the ‘20s and ‘30s. There’s also the luminous onion-shaped minute and hour hands that were popularised by the “swing and jazz” zeitgeist. Ensuring durability and quality, the case is made of stainless steel and houses a hand-wound mechanical movement from Vostok, the Caliber 2409.

Breitling

Breitling is back with the Premier. The six new Premier models are updated with the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, creating a movement for maximum precision, reliability, and functionality. To manufacture a new Premier, Breitling preserved the distinctive design details of vintage Premier models — namely smooth fixed bezel, twin-register dial, streamlined rectangular pushers, and applied Arabic numerals. At 42mm, the new timepiece is now slightly larger than the existing 40mm B09 models. Dials now come in salmon, blue, green, black, and cream hues; adding a contemporary twist to the stainless steel models. A watch with two opposite styles, this timepiece offers a choice between a classic alligator leather strap or a sleek seven-row metal bracelet.

Casio

Here’s a timepiece made for all sporty souls out there! Casio has launched its latest G-SQUAD model. This shock-resistant timepiece is equipped with features prepared specially for all sorts of sports, from GPS, an optical sensor to measure heart rate, a compass and air pressure sensor to a thermo sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. Perfect even for beginners, the GBD-H2000 uses algorithms developed by Polar Electro Oy. The pioneer in the industry has spent nearly 50 years perfecting the art of personalised guidance in fitness, sports, and health.

This watch is not only lightweight and multifunctional, but is also powered by solar charging — enabling users to view the display even when the battery runs low. Playing a part on protecting the environment, the case, bezel, and band are made with biomass plastics. The eco-friendly material is produced using raw materials from castor seeds and corn.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton continues to venture into the realm of automaton timepieces with the spirit of blended passion and savoir-faire. The French luxury house takes the motif of a rose and entwined thorny vines up several notches — bringing out motion and dynamism for the Tambour Fiery Heart. Thorn-armoured hands tell the hours and minutes.

Living up to its creative reputation, Louis Vuitton brings the extraordinary timepiece to life. A hidden power throbs within the heart, revealed when the pusher at 8 o’clock (set with adamantine gems) is actuated. At 9 o’clock, a flaming heart (symbol of piety) is emblazoned with the word “Sweet” and crowned with a golden circlet of Louis Vuitton Monogram flowers. The enamel roses at 12 o’clock and 4 o’clock find new vitality with spinning Monogram flowers at their centres, while the blazing heart roars to life with flames dancing.

Omega

Omega celebrates the release of Aqua Terra Shades collection with a huge star-studded lineup with Zoe Kravitz, Zhou Dongyu, and Eddie Redmayne. Staying true to the OMEGA spirit, this collection is all about self expression — with nine unique shades that inspire everyone to style the timepiece according to their personal styles. The special range takes on a playful new direction with colour dials ranging from ocean to earth. In addition, this timepiece comes in 34mm and 38mm sizes; crafted in long-lasting alloys and two 18k models that exude luxuriousness.

Alexander Shorokhoff

Taking inspiration from the elegance of Peter Tchaikovsky’s renowned ballet performance, the watchmaker introduces Swan Lake AVG. The timepiece is a part of the Heritage collection. The numbers on the coloured alarm clock disc are presented in a curvy style — reminiscent of the Swan Lake’s premiere in 1877 at Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. The watch’s hinged double case offers an unrestricted view of time and the pleasant sound of the alarm tone. A little fun fact: the watch is limited to only 30 pieces worldwide!

Cartier

Classic, clean, and elegant — Cartier introduces a new addition to the signature skeleton watches, the Santos-Dumont Skeleton Watch. Elevating the slim, understated shape of the iconic Santos-Dumont watch was the new challenge taken on by Cartier. This timepiece embodies the elegance of the original 1904 model; featuring gold or steel case, visible screws, a beaded crown, and blue cabochon. The details also pay tribute to the aviator with its skeleton movement. Made in rose gold and steel, the Santos-Dumont skeleton watch takes sophistication to a whole new level with its limited edition yellow gold and navy lacquer. Showing excellence down to the details, the bezel and case are lacquered, including the skeleton bridges onto which the lacquer is applied delicately by hand.

Piaget

Piaget creates alluring art pieces with ornamental stones, one of Piaget’s signatures that’s esteemed for the vivid, intense hues. The silver obsidian dial of this new Piaget Polo Perpetual Calendar Obsidian emanates intriguing emotions — formed when drops of mineral-rich sulphide liquid solidifies in the rock. The brand’s affection for coloured stones is showcased through the bezel of deep blue sapphires.

As Piaget continues to explore the connection between jewellery and watchmaking, it revisits the Aura; crafting a timepiece with diamonds and sapphires. Living up to the brand’s reputation, the exquisite baguette-cut stones are perfectly calibrated to fit the watch’s form as well as integrated case and bracelet. The blue sapphires are beautifully colour gradated, involving a long process of selecting the best stones. This rare timepiece requires more than 260 hours of gem-setting work — patiently crafted to perfection. With hand-wound, ultra-thin mechanical movement powered by the watchmaker’s 430P Manufacture, the watch shines with exceptional brightness while the ultra-thin claws deliver an invisible-like setting where maximum light permeates the creation.

Roger Dubuis

This Monovortex Split-Seconds Chronograph is a groundbreaking creation that controls the forces of gravity — highlighting the emphatic ingenuity of Roger Dubuis via the reinvention of the tourbillon and oscillating mass. Enter the realms of Hyper Horology with a timepiece powered by the RD114 Calibre. This new dial celebrates the comeback of an iconic Roger Dubuis complication: the Split-Seconds Chronograph. Be amazed by the cleverly constructed double column wheel system enhanced with a Rotating Minute Counter (known as the 120 RMC). The movement is playfully styled as the 3 o’clock counter is positioned at an unexpected isotoxal shape. On the tachymeter scale, pay the attention to the highlighted 88, a nod to Mr. Roger Dubuis’ lucky number 8.

