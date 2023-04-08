Fly Smart With Google Flights And Say Goodbye To Overpriced Airfares

World’s most popular search engine has just made the travelling experience more convenient and affordable with Google Flights feature. Google recently launched this feature that will help you in browsing hotels and booking the cheapest flight tickets.

The new Google Flights feature doesn’t let you overpay for a flight

Whether a flight is being booked for purposes of business or leisure, great deals attract everyone. Previously, one had to scour the Internet, multiple times during the day, to check for the lowest prices. But now, Google Flights – a pilot program available only in the United States for now — guarantees that the price shown against a flight ticket will not get any cheaper before takeoff.

What this feature does is it continuously monitors the fluctuating price and ultimately shows the best deal to the travellers. If a “price guarantee” badge (a shield icon with a dollar sign) is shown against a particular airfare, that means the fare won’t drop further. Once the flight is booked, Google will continue to monitor the price until departure. In case the ticket fare gets any lower, the traveller will be paid back the difference through Google Pay. Travellers will receive all the necessary updates through notifications on their Google Pay app and email. Hence, you can positively go for booking a flight now without giving a second thought to missing out on great deals.

More about the price guarantee feature on Google Flights

Now that you know that you could get your money back under the price guarantee feature, there are some terms and conditions attached to it. To receive the money back, the price difference must be greater than USD 5 (INR 410), and the maximum amount of money you can receive per year is USD 500 (INR 41,062) for a maximum of three bookings.

To view and book the price-guaranteed flights, a traveller’s region or country must be set to the US, and the currency must be set to USD.

Presently, the feature is solely available for airlines that use “Book on Google” and is applicable on one–way and round–trip flights departing from the United States.

A US billing address and US phone number must be used on the “Book on Google” web page.

Lastly, travellers must be signed in to their respective Google accounts.

Scan hotels with the all-new features

Searching for the best hotels with reputable reviews, required amenities, and nearby attractions could cost a lot of time, even with a single tap on your smartphone. To cut that down, the Google Flights feature will make the “everything you need to know” section about each property easier with just a swipe.

For example, if someone is looking for “The best luxury hotels in Europe”, a chain of hotels will appear on the screen but in an organised manner. Each property will have multiple icons guiding the explorer about the location of the hotel, its reviews, ratings, pictures, website, and additional details. This is what the swipeable story format feature would do.

Explore more

Apart from scanning hotels and booking flight tickets at their lowest price point, now you can also check out your destination in a better way. When you look for any attraction to explore or tour companies for the best city tours on Maps or Search, you’ll easily find the prices mentioned in the listing along with a direct link to book your tickets. All possible suggestions for every attraction will be mentioned in detail – including related experiences.

