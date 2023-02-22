‘The Phantom Of The Opera’ Theatre Will Be Available On Airbnb For One Night

Yes, Christine, the theatre that inspired Phantom of the Opera is up for grabs on Airbnb, and people are dying (of love) to get their hands on a stay.

Contrary to popular belief, Paris isn’t just a place full of unfriendly French people and a high cost of living. The star-crossed city is packed with fun boutique hotels, as well as luxurious places you can book for a gorgeous night in. The Palais Garnier is just the right blend between the two.

[Hero and featured image credit: Home of Phantom of the Opera/Airbnb]

The Phantom of the Opera theatre is on Airbnb for one night

Built-in the late 19th century by the command of Emperor Napoleon III, the entertainment venue is best recognised for being featured in Gaston Leroux’s novel The Phantom of the Opera. For the folks who knew the novel from films and theatre, this is the one being referenced.

In celebration of the 2023 Phantom of the Opera World Tour, they’re inviting in a viewing box-turned-bedroom opposite the stage. You’ll be able to follow in the footsteps of each character while basking in the opulence that is Palais Garnier. After such an experience with the historical site, you’ll understand why Leroux referenced the theatre for his novel.

But the stay is not just to simply sleeping in a theatre, no, as guests are also entitled to a tour of the site, including an underground lake and many hidden areas during the evening. After that, you’ll get to savour a luxurious dinner at the Foyer de la Danse rehearsal room, and enjoy a ballet performance by the Opera de Paris Ballet.

In order to qualify for a booking, you must be over the age of 18 and have a verified Airbnb profile with a good track record on the platform.

This one-time offer will be available to stay on 16 July 2023, with booking starting on 2 March at midnight Bangkok time. The offer for the two-person room is for a low, low price of €37 (approx. THB 1,350).

For more information, check out the entry on Airbnb.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok