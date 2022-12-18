Filming Locations In Netflix’s Wednesday You Can Visit In Real Life

Wednesday, the Netflix series, has taken over OTT content ever since its release on November 23. The series, which focuses on Wednesday Addams (from The Addams Family series), has been shot across Romania. We take you through some of the stunning locations pictured in the series to help you plan your trip there better.

The Netflix series, Wednesday, has been top of the charts ever since it released. The series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, focuses on her journey at the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for children with supernatural abilities also known as the ‘outcasts’. The supernatural thriller is the latest addition to The Addams Family franchise and it follows the teenager as she tries to solve the connection between the past and the present and fight to save everyone at Nevermore.

The series has a gothic, noir feel to it, using dark themes and stunning locations. The series, which wrapped up filming in March this year, has been shot across Romania, being filmed in lakes, gardens, palaces and more across the country to add to the experience.

So, in case you are an Addams Family fan and want to get a feel of the series, check out these filming locations in Romania where you should head to on your next trip.

Wednesday shooting locations to check out on your trip to Romania

Bucharest

Bucharest, the capital of Romania, is featured in several scenes of the series. The Botanical Gardens, Politehnica University and Casa Monteoru are among the places featured. The Politehnica University is where the school from episode 1, where Wednesday is fired, has been shot. The Botanical Gardens are the greenhouse from Nevermore Academy, while Casa Monteoru is where the interiors of Nevermore Academy are shot.

Cantacuzino Castle

The stunning castle is located in Busteni, Romania. The castle fits perfectly with the theme of the story, which has been showcased as a neo-gothic architectural place. The castle serves as the exterior location of the school, and reports state that the design of the castle’s roof was altered digitally to fit the story. The castle, built in 1911 for Prince Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, comes complete with a park, fountains, courtyard, church and more, which are open to visitors.

Casa Monteoru

Casa Monteoru is in Bucharest, Romania, and while we know Bucharest has been featured already, this house is a place that deserves its own mention. The house is what served as the interiors of Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday finally makes some friends.

Buftea Studios

Buftea Studios, located 12 miles (20 kilometres approx) is where all the sets for the show were constructed. The scenes set in the town of Jericho, the quad at Nevermore, as well as those at the scenes at the Sherrif’s house were filmed here. The studios have also been the place where several other projects, such as Around the World in 80 Days series, Voyagers, and The Devil Inside were filmed, and will make for a great place to visit.

Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu

Another castle-like home featured on Wednesday is Casa Niculescu-Doborantu. The building, also located in Budapest, is constructed in the French, neo-gothic style. Its ornate staircase and stained-glass windows feature in some scenes set in the interiors of Nevermore Academy, and make for some stunning visuals.

Romanian lakes

Romania is known for its beautiful lakes, and Wednesday made use of the same as Tim Burton filmed the Poe Cup Boat Race here. The annual competition between the four main Nevermore factions was filmed on two of the country’s lakes – Brănești and Sterbei.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @wednesdaynetflix/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong