Ferragamo Unveils Fall/Winter 2023 Supreme Chrono Watch Collection

Ferragamo has released its latest Fall/Winter 2023 watch collection – the Supreme Chrono timepieces. Creative Director Maximilian Davis has skillfully blended modernity with tradition, leaving his distinctive mark on the Italian label’s luxury watches.

With their Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, Ferragamo has started a new journey as a brand, one which embraces its heritage in Florence while introducing contemporary fashion trends. Think of this new phase as a renaissance for the brand.

So, if you are excited about Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 Supreme Chrono watches and want information about their features and prices, sit back, relax and scroll away!

All about Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 Supreme Chrono watches

As mentioned above, the Supreme Chrono model pays homage to the brand’s heritage. It does so by embracing traditional elements while simultaneously introducing reimagined, cutting-edge features. The Fall/Winter 2023 watches feature men’s, women’s and gender-neutral designs, all characterised by sleek and well-defined silhouettes. What’s not to love?

What stands out most in this collection is the brand’s innovative reinterpretation of iconic symbols like the Gancini — a historically significant emblem closely tied to the brand’s authenticity and heritage. In fact, all of the latest design-focused timepieces feature a double Gancini motif on the top and bottom of the watch case. They also incorporate rich textures and finishing touches that bring it all together.

The Supreme Chrono blends the iconic Ferragamo elements, including the classic Ferragamo bright red or cobalt accents and an F-engraved crown, with sophisticated, modern enhancements. The timepiece boasts a round 43 mm case and a matte dial, enhanced by vibrant bursts of colour that add a contemporary edge. Other notable characteristics include water resistance of up to 50 meters and a choice between a recycled PU black/cobalt or black/Ferragamo red strap.

Ferragamo Supreme Chrono watches’ prices

The Ferragamo Supreme Chrono watches are priced between USD 1,395 and USD 1,695. They are available on the brand’s website and in limited stores.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Ferragamo)