Best Watches Releasing In November 2023: Breitling, Cerruti, Piaget And More

We’ve rounded up the latest updates for you in the world of horology by shortlisting the best watches coming in November 2023.

The month of November, in watches, ushers in the spirit of refined character and elegance; of steel models and cutting-edge designs. Picture the sort of watch that you might find on the wrist of James Bond — in an era soaked in style and sophistication where he asks for a martini shaken, not stirred. This November, we’re looking at class. Drawing from all kinds of professional realms such as oceanography and aviation, our curated guide celebrates timepieces that put striking aesthetics and unparalleled durability before all else. From Bell & Ross’ auto-industrial design in the BR 03-94 BlackTrack to the long-standing classic Cerruti 1881 in an elegant and flat finish, you’re certainly in for a treat.

Watches to keep an eye out for in November 2023:

Behrens B023 “The Da Vinci Code”

Starting the ‘classy’ list strong, we’ve got the latest from Behrens — inspired by the iconic film and book, The Da Vinci Code. And just like its namesake, the timepiece is a mystery waiting to be unfolded; a secret code to be unlocked. Based on a Swiss cal.2824-2 automatic movement as the power source, the watch features a 3-disc system that self-rotates every hour, while the whole system rotates in orbit format around the centre at three hours per revolution. Just like how The Da Vinci Code was hidden, most of the numbers for the hours’ indications are hidden, too — a stark change from the usual satellite mechanical module. On top of that, the dial design has also added elements of The Da Vinci Code with a secret pattern yet to be explored.

BEHRENS B023 “The Da Vinci Code” is retailing at RM22,080 (THB 166,532)

Bell & Ross BR 03-94 BlackTrack

Cruise right into action with the BR 03-94 BlackTrack from Bell & Ross. This latest timepiece by the Swiss-made brand is a special collaboration with the new Blacktrack BT-06 motorcycle. In fact, it’s more than just a collaboration — it’s an extension of a one-of-a-kind machine. Dynamic shapes and avant-garde lines of stealth aircraft coincide in the BR 03-94 BlackTrack, creating an exciting, ‘adventure-ready’ design. The watch is enclosed within a 42mm case in matte black ceramic, and water-resistant to 100 metres. But what truly makes the timepiece stand out are the elements of the motorcycle, peppered all across. Bikers will immediately catch the motor-inspired black calfskin strap, hemmed with a red edge. Its strap closes with a steel pin buckle with black PVD coating, while the quilting is a nod to the motorbike saddle covers and rider’s suits. The counters on this chronograph adopts the specific design of the dials on motorcycle handlebars. And the performance? 1,200cc — which also happens to power the Blacktrack motorcycle.

Learn more HERE.

Breitling Avenger

The Breitling Avenger has pioneered aerial exploration in watches for more than twenty years now — and the all-new design comes with striking aesthetics, unparalleled durability, and cutting-edge features. The new range comes in three formats: 44-mm chronograph; 44-mm automatic GMT; and 42-mm automatic and with a choice of military leather strap with folding pin buckle or three-row stainless-steel bracelet with micro-adjustable folding clasp. And to top it off? It’s powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 32 that provides an approximate 42-hour reserve.

Cerruti 1881 Pesaro Men

Another one for the sleek ‘Bond’ man — the new Pesaro collection from Cerruti 1881. Marrying art and heritage, the Pesaro encapsulates the rich history of the ‘Italian Creative City’ within a 43mm diameter stainless-steel case. With a water resistance of up to 100 metres and powered by an accurate Japanese quartz movement (the same one across the five models in the collection), the Pesaro draws on modern values too, for the new generation of collectors. At 3 o’clock, you can find a useful date window underneath a magnifying cyclops on the crystal — for extra legibility. The dial itself is a stunning combination of textures with a central flat finish; and on the bezel, ten-minute markers with a luminous dot at the 12 o’clock position.

Piaget Limelight Gala Watch

Perhaps the most extravagant one on our list is Piaget’s Limelight Gala Watch, as the name itself evokes. A gorgeous convergence of watchmaking and jewellery, the timepiece draws on the cultural legacy of the Piaget Society back in the 1970s. Generous curves, asymmetrical lugs, precious stones — the Limelight Gala is a piece worn to stand out. Think high-society waltzes and couture spirit; the days of Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor past. The watch’s bracelet is crafted from strands of gold woven into a Milanese mesh, ensuring a smooth, luxurious finish as well as a second-skin feel on the wrist. The dial is an explosion of colour, while the bezel is generously wrapped in perfectly matched stones. The Piaget Limelight Gala Watch is a true work of art, a prized possession for the classy and the distinguished.

Learn more HERE.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur