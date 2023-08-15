6 Best Spas In Bangkok To Relax At During The Monsoons

If only there was an exact word to describe that warm, tranquil feeling of being indoors during a rainstorm.

Watching or listening to rain pattering against the window while you’re safe and dry inside is one of life’s simple pleasures. Now as Bangkok drifts (slowly) towards the rainy season, we’re looking forward to a lot more of these cosy, peaceful moments. And there’s probably no better place to enjoy the Bangkok thunderstorms than in a nourishing sanctuary of a luxury spa. We know that being in the capital of the Land of Spas means we’re in no shortage of options, but we’ve narrowed it down to just 6 of the most comforting and peaceful spas in Bangkok that will make any rainy day a happy day. Whether it’s their zen garden views, or their soul-warming tea sets – these are the best spas in Bangkok to take shelter in on a rainy day.

[Hero image: Panpuri Organic Spa. Featured image: Iriyabod.]

Although Bangkok is filled with numerous spas, finding one that genuinely checks the criteria for tailor-made experiences is difficult. But not with Loft Thai Spa. Nestled in the heart of Bangkok, Loft Thai Spa has three locations, each giving a unique and distinct vibe. For instance, if you want to escape the bustling rainy streets of Phrom Phong, head to their Sukhumvit 24 branch to enter serenity. However, those looking to flee traffic and noise can go to Sukhumvit 71, tucked away into the quiet Soi Pridi Banomyong 26. But, for guests searching for a more luxurious experience, their Sukhumvit 38 branch is where to go. The spa treatment room at this location opens to a stunning veranda where visitors can shower under the sky with complete privacy.

From the ambience, service, and experience, Loft Thai Spa has it all, and that’s why they’re one of the best spas in Bangkok. Even on rainy days, coming to the Loft Thai Spa creates a new sense of comfort and elegance. With their professional team and award-winning services, visitors will leave with a rejuvenated and extraordinary experience.

Loft Thai Boutique Spa & Massage, Sukhumvit 24, Sukhumvit 38 and Sukhumvit 71, Bangkok 10110. (Open daily 10am-12am). THB 1,800 for a 1.5-hour Signature Aroma Oil Massage. Tel: (+66) 06 34 87 23 08. Email: contact@loft-thai.com

Rain has long been associated with meditation, and Yunomori Onsen & Spa is the place to go full on zen on those wetter days. With the most authentic experience of ancient Japanese onsen culture in Bangkok, the spa’s incredibly quiet bathing area features a variety of healing waters sourced directly from Wat Wangkanai. The temperatures and mineral content dissolve away mental stresses and help to relax your muscles. This makes your body more receptive to the benefits of their Thai massages (which you can book on top of your Onsen bath). Whether day or night (they’re open until midnight), the sound of pattering rain will seem too perfect to be real when you’re bathing in the beautiful natural environment of the sheltered zen garden.

Yunomori Onsen & Spa, Sukhumvit 26, Bangkok 10110 (Open daily 9am-12am). Onsen entry THB 450/day. THB 1975 for a signature Thai Herbal Healing package. Tel: 02 259 5778.

‘Iriyabod’ loosely translates to ‘body language’, which gives you a hint of what this massage spa puts its emphasis on. Whether you’re looking for deep relaxation or physical rehabilitation, the expertly precise physiology of the methods here promises to help resolve any individual problems from posture to physical energy. Hidden away above the Once Again hostel, the isolated space of Iriyabod features ceiling-to-floor windows and a rustic atmosphere with wicker chairs and complimentary organic tea. It’s perfect for an escape from the hectic world outside.

Iriyabod, 1/F Once Again Hostel, 22 Soi Samran Rat, Bangkok 10200 (Open daily 11am-8pm). THB 380 for a 1-hour Thai Reflexology massage. Tel: +6684 3298224. Email: iriyabod@gmail.com.



One of Bangkok’s most well-known organic spas, Pañpuri is luxury and elegance at its highest – literally. Perched alone on the 11th floor of the iconic Park Hyatt Bangkok, the spotless and spacious sanctuary is kept high above the noisy streets and boasts a spectacular view of the skyline (just imagine watching the thunderstorms from up there). Lose yourself in their crystal steam rooms, or their ‘experience showers’ which surround you with relaxing acoustics and rejuvenating aromas. Afterwards, try one of their warm and therapeutic treatments such as the Seven Chakras Harmonising Hot Stone Massage, which is perfectly suited for those cooler rainy days.

Panpuri Organic Spa, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Central Embassy, Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok 10330 (Open daily: 10am-10pm). THB 2,500 for a 1-hour Leela Royal Thai massage. Tel: +66(0) 2 011 7462. Email: panpuri.parkhyatt@panpuri.com.

Nestled in the greenery of The Sukhothai (one of Bangkok’s most gorgeous traditional hotels) Spa Botanica is the absolute picture of a rainy day retreat. With wooden exteriors and refreshing natural surroundings (a rare situation in the city), this is an urban spa without the urbanity. The teak floors and Jim Thompson silks give you a real sense of home and comfort, and a private verandah also gives you your own space to take in the garden views. Spa treatments here may vary with the seasons since their emphasis is on the skin benefits of in-season fruits, both as spa ingredients and as nutritious complementary snacks. Their signature massages are also top-notch ways to replenish your mind and body, but the atmosphere of the place itself is enough to have you feeling safe and calm.

Spa Botanica, 13/3 South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120 (Open daily: 9am-10pm). THB 3,000 for a 1-hour signature East-West blend massage. Tel: 02 344 8888.

For a world-renowned peaceful retreat, take a short trip across the river to The Peninsula Bangkok. (Don’t worry, their sheltered boat shuttles are well-prepared for rain). Located on a three-storey Thai colonial-style building, this is where you’ll find the warmest and most personal service as well as the most beautiful interiors which will have you forgetting all about the hectic life outside. The dimly-lit treatment rooms feature private ensuite whirlpool baths so you can soak in warm aromatic waters while also soaking in amazing views of the Chao Phraya River. Every massage here is done with expert hands, and even the tea served with delicious healthy snacks afterwards makes you feel well at peace from the inside out.

The Peninsula Bangkok. Charoen Nakhon Road, Bangkok 10600 (Open daily: 9am-11pm). THB 3,900+ for a 1.5-hour Peninsula Royal Thai Massage. Tel: +66 (2) 020 2888. Email: spapbk@peninsula.com

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok