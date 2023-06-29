Love Horoscope 2023: July Predictions For The 12 Zodiac Signs

The most important planet for love, romance, and relationships is Venus. Venus denotes love and marriage and it rules over, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. The importance of Moon and Mars cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars is responsible for the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion and energy. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement and transit of all the planets. Here’s decoding the love horoscope for all the zodiacs for July 2023.

The ingredients for romance and love are words, gifts, gestures, time and physical touch, and every zodiac signs express it differently. Some believe in expression, and some are subtle in their words and gestures. Relationships, love, and affection are important to all of us. We all seek insights to make our relationships beautiful and perfect and what better way to go about it than reading our detailed love horoscope.

Venus in Cancer ruled by Moon is a combination of love and passion and Mars moving house to fiery Leo on 1 July will increase sensuality and romance. However, excess anger and melodrama are also the result of this combination. Venus follows suit and joins Mars in Leo on 7 July resulting in hot blooded passion and desire, but it will also see sparks flying as egos and self centeredness will escalate. Venus goes retrograde on 22 July and this is a time to reflect, revisit and reassess and set clear ground rules in your romantic endeavours. Marriages are to be avoided during Venus retrograde. The full Moon and the new Moon will be on 3 July and 17 July respectively. It’s important to keep your emotions and moods under control during this time. Sun, the king of the solar system with enter the queen’s chamber in Cancer on 17 July increasing affability in relationships.

Read on to find which zodiacs will enjoy bliss in their relationships, who will find love and which zodiac sign will not be so lucky in love in July’s love horoscope 2023.

July love horoscope 2023 for all the zodiacs