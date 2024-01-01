These Will Be The Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs In 2024, Set To Taste Immense Success Next Year

We’re just on the brink of welcoming 2024, a year that celebrates the Chinese Wood Dragon. A highly revered and majestic symbol in Chinese culture, the Dragon represents strength, good fortune, and success – signifying that 2024 will be brimming with prosperity and good fortune in general. However, luck doesn’t favour all equally and some Chinese zodiac signs are destined to taste more highs than lows this coming year. All lucky Chinese zodiac animals share a special connection with the mighty Dragon, whose nourishing Wood element bring improvement, evolution and abundance to them. Wondering whether the cosmic stars will favour you in 2024 or not? Check out the five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs, set to taste immense success in 2024.

The Chinese New Year 2024 will fall on February 10th, 2024, lasting until January 28th, 2025. During this period, the diligent Pig will see favourable opportunities and fortunate circumstances, while the vivacious Monkey will witness exciting career advancements. Discover all the lucky Chinese zodiac signs of 2024 below:

Pig to Monkey: Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs in 2024

Pig

Zodiac years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031..

The luckiest Chinese zodiac sign in 2024, the zodiac animal will massively benefit from the Wood Dragon’s energy. The Dragon will fuel Pig’s innovative and enterprising spirit and the sign will eventually find opportunities materialising as the year progresses. So, it is time for pigs to reap benefits of their hard work and sincerity, seize all the positive energy and bounties coming their way.

While they might be a little laid back and demotivated at the beginning of the year, the spring season will unleash their creative juices and they might be blessed with the job of their dreams. Coming to love life, romance will sweep them off their feet. A transformative romance will give their life a whole new meaning, so you better be open to forge new connections.

Monkey

Zodiac years: 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028..

Since Dragon and Monkey are the most compatible zodiac signs, the latter will gain from the Dragon’s powerful influence. Their natural charisma will shine bright in 2024 and everyone will find their aura utterly captivating. The Fortune Gods will bless both personal and professional realms and whatever they wish for might come to fruition because the Dragon favours them.

Monkeys have to be prepared to embrace change, have unflinching strength to overcome obstacles, plan ahead and save for future growth opportunities. 2024 is the time to utilise their inherent agility for navigating challenges. When it comes to love and relationships, they must communicate openly and be emotionally balanced. Patience and discernment will be key to finding the love.

Rat

Zodiac years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020..

2024 will present rats with success and challenges in equal parts. However, with their quick wit and resourcefulness, they can turn the tides in their favour. Dragons will be their guiding light in 2024, ensuring that no major disaster strikes them. Get ready for future monetary gains, opportunities for investment and long-term financial stability. They must be prudent and cautious when it comes to managing finances. 2024 will also fulfil all their wanderlust as they’ll get to trot the globe for business, professional, personal, and leisure purposes.

Their spot-on intuition and adaptability will help them seize some lucrative opportunities. Creativity and hard work are also key to achieving success. Coming to relationships, they will learn some valuable lessons. If they are facing any roadblocks with partner or family members, Dragon will infuse them with energy and confidence to take your relationships to newer heights. They must not hurry into romantic relationships and let their wisdom and intuition guide them. Invest ample time in getting to know the person and build a trusted relationship that’s likely to last long. They should not be too possessive, controlling or jealous as that will just push their partner away.

Goat/ Sheep

Zodiac years: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015..

For Goats, 2024 will be filled with the auspicious energy of the Dragon. The zodiac animal should be ready for a period of favourable change and transformation, as they pursue the path of personal growth and self-discovery. Goats will encounter mutually fulfilling and satisfying relationships, visit new and exotic places and turn their passion into their profession. They will be fuelled with motivation to fructify their aspirations and artistic wishes.

They must leverage their intelligence and skills to move past obstacles. Additionally, they might encounter some minor setbacks this year, but they should not let these small impediments stray them from their larger life goals. Decisions made in 2024, whether in career or relationships, will liberate them from burdens and mark the onset of a beautiful phase.

Rooster

Zodiac years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029..

Despite facing sudden challenges and changes, the powerful and resilient Roosters will still make way for personal and professional growth. The Year Of The Wood Dragon 2024 promises them a steady run of luck. They are likely to meet influential people and establish lucrative partnerships, with networking and collaboration playing a major role in their success. So, remain adaptable to changes in your work environment and embrace increased responsibilities rather than being bogged down by them. Moreover, it’s time for the rooster to enjoy harmony in their family life.

When it comes to finances, exercise caution and prudence, it’s better to consult a professional before making major investment decisions and better to steer clear of any risky ventures. 2024 will bring exciting opportunities for love and romance, but not without some challenges. All they have to do is be patient in matters of heart.

(Hero image: Courtesy RDNE Stock project/ Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy drobotdean/ Freepik)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac zodiac is lucky in 2024?

Pig, Monkey and Rat will be the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in 2024.

Which Chinese zodiac sign will be rich in 2024?

The Pig zodiac sign will get massive wealth and abundance in 2024.