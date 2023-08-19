From Gemini To Sagittarius, These Are The Most Fun Signs Of The Zodiac

The definition of fun is different for everyone. A goal-oriented Capricorn might find joy in organising their work desk, but the outdoorsy Sagittarius would want to hike or explore a new place for fun. However, a few signs bring the joie de vivre more easily than the rest and are rightly branded as fun zodiac signs.

Astrology is an interesting way to understand a person’s core nature, key attributes, quirks and weak points, among other traits. Although dividing the world population into just 12 zodiac signs to assess their personalities might seem broadly speculative, there is no denying that it gives us some insight into people’s dispositions.

Why are some zodiac signs are the most fun to be around?

For the uninitiated, natural elements govern each zodiac sign. The 12 signs on the zodiac wheel are divided into four categories: fire, earth, air and water. Every element has a specific quality, and the group of three signs displays a similar sensibility.

While the water signs are emotionally evolved and sensitive, earth signs bring about balance and stability in the zodiac. Air signs are intelligent, likeable and naturally social, whereas fire signs are trailblazing charismatic magnets. Hence, those belonging to fire and water signs are more likely to be the extroverted life of a party.

Besides the elements, the ruling planets of the signs also play a major role in determining the persona of the individuals born under them. Planets Mercury, Mars and Jupiter symbolise vibrant communication, drive, adventure and travel. While the Sun is known to bring about a lot of positivity to the zodiacs it rules, the moon symbolises the inner world and emotions of the zodiac it influences. Hence, the signs governed by it are empathetic but not generally light-hearted or vivacious.

Saturn and Pluto are intense planets that bring a foreboding shadow of seriousness, duty and intuition with them. So, the zodiacs affected by them display these traits. On the other hand, Venus is the planet of beauty and love and is more attracted to enjoying finer things in life. The zodiacs ruled by this planet have evolved sensibilities and could come across as a bit detached.

5 fun sun signs that are the party animals of the zodiac

Gemini

This air sign is ruled by the planet Mercury and is not only considered to be one of the most intelligent but also the most social zodiac sign. Not only do they constantly impress others with their intelligence and charm but are also full of ideas. There is never a dull moment around this mutable sign symbolised by The Twins, as they have a natural sense of humour. The duality in a Gemini‘s nature adds to the excitement as they go about flitting from one project to another with equal gusto.

Sagittarius

This fire sign ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter, is the traveller of the zodiac. People born under this sign love to go places and are quite open-minded and spirited. Their go-anywhere, do-anything attitude is addictive, magnetic and mesmerising. If you are in the company of this mutable sign symbolised by the archer, then be prepared to be regaled by interesting anecdotes from their travels, hop on a spontaneous trip or get invited to a vibrant party with them.

Leo

This fire sign symbolised by the lion is the beacon of everything bright, bold and beautiful. Leo has a fixed modality and is also dubbed the king of the zodiac for its over-the-top disposition. Individuals governed by this sign have a royal demeanour and value pride and loyalty over anything else. Their large-heartedness and bravery make them super popular with peers, lovers and family alike.

The only flip side of this vivacious person is that they tend to get a little attention seeking.

Aquarius

This fixed air sign is dominated by the planet Uranus and is the most revolutionary of all the zodiacs. Those born under this sign are humanitarian in their approach and love to strive for the greater good. Their ideas are generally ahead of their time, as they tend to put others before themselves. These qualities make them everyone’s darlings.

Even though they are not conventionally funny, they have a self-deprecating sense of humour. Moreover, they can make the funniest remarks with a straight face and lighten up any room, making them one of the most fun zodiac signs to hang out with.

Aries

The first member of the zodiac wheel, symbolised by the ram, is a cardinal fire sign. Ruled by the planet Mars, Aries‘ personalities are known for their assertion, temper, drive and positivity. Ambitious and very childlike in their demeanour, they like to get on with things and approach every situation head-on with blind optimism. While they could be perceived as impatience, it also makes them equally cool to hang out with.

