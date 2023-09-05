These Are The Most Unsuccessful Zodiac Signs

Achieving success means different things to different people. But conventionally, it translates to assessing the financial condition of an individual. Astrology analyses this facet of an individual’s life based on their birth chart. This study goes beyond merely looking at the sun signs and has many intrinsic elements to it. But here is why some zodiac signs are considered the most unsuccessful than the rest.

What determines the least successful zodiac sign?

The natal chart of a person is a unique analysis of how their life will be, in terms of money, career, love and family. Every birth chart has 12 houses and the negative effects of Jupiter and the moon on the second and 11th houses can cause financial trouble.

Additionally, unfavourable placements in the sixth house of the birth chart can cause health issues, over-spending and bad luck. As per astrological predictions, the north and south lunar nodes are associated with money losses and professional failure, while planet Saturn’s positioning could cause zodiacs to make terrible decisions.

Saturn is known as the planet denoting discipline, routine, karma and punishment. This sometimes manifests in poverty for a particular zodiac.

On the other hand, successful zodiac signs have the good influence of Jupiter, Mercury and the sun, which leads to a lot of luck and good fortune.

Which are the most unsuccessful zodiacs?

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

The mutable water zodiac sign of Pisces is ruled by the planet of dreams and desires, Neptune. Though peace-loving, calm and very empathetic, it can have trouble sticking to the practical realities of life. Pisces is mostly termed the dreamer of the zodiac, which finds fulfilment in the simple joys of life. This zodiac is not necessarily motivated to gain material wealth and prefers living in a little altruistic world of their own, hence they are counted among the most unsuccessful zodiac signs.

Pisces is denoted by two identical fishes swimming in opposite directions which tells us about its sometimes conflicting and self-reflective mind submerged in its consciousness. The reason why the water sign can be sometimes financially unsuccessful is because it is motivated by a higher purpose in life.

Cancer (21 June– 22 July)

Again a water sign, Cancer is of cardinal modality denoted by the crab. This crustacean sign is deeply emotional and highly sensitive to other zodiac opinions. It is in constant need of validation as well. The crab is governed by the moon, which governs emotions and depicts the inner world of a human being. Highly intuitive, they display selfless and sensitive attributes that might come in the way of them being ruthless in their area of work, which requires putting themselves first at all times.

Their personality traits state that they are not very keen to amass wealth and lack the burning ambition to reach professional heights. This sun sign is more focused on domesticity and family life. They are very involved homemakers and possessive about their loved ones.

Since their energy is mostly expended on their homes and the life they have created for themselves, Cancerians are satisfied with whatever they have until their emotional needs are met.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

Aquarius is a fixed air sign denoted by the water carrier. They are revolutionary and progressive and are always in pursuit of the greater good. This sign does not want to be associated with the common definitions of success which revolve around wealth and property. They are seen as the social reformers of the zodiac. Ruled by the planet Uranus, they like to think about the community and social development rather than their benefits.

Although excellent leaders, they are mostly active in the fields of social work, education, science and health and seldom display a desire to amass wealth in their lives.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

This last of the earth signs is ruled by the planet Saturn, which is considered to be one of the serious, toughest planets in astrological parlance. It demands discipline and a lot of focus on the task at hand. No doubt, this sun sign, denoted by the celestial sea goat, seeks to achieve success. But another feature of Saturn is that it also demands penance and punishment as it is the lord of karma too. If Saturn is not in a favourable position, it could lead to monetary losses for this cardinal sign.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which zodiac sign is unsuccessful in love?

Cancer and Capricorn both find it challenging to succeed both in love and professional life. Cancerians are highly emotional and hence pretty demanding of their partners. This does not bode well. Capricorns, on the other hand, have a heavy influence of planet Saturn, which expects discipline and delivers punishment.

– Which zodiac sign is not ambitious?

Cancer and Pisces are easy-going and peace-loving zodiac signs that garner happiness from non-material things. Hence, they can be counted among the most unambitious zodiac signs.

– What is the difficult zodiac sign?

The zodiac sign of Capricorn is one of the most difficult signs as it is ruled by the planet of Saturn.