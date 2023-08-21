Check Out Your Weekly Horoscope For 21 To 27 August 2023

We cannot change our destiny but we can definitely refocus and redirect the paths of our life, with guidance we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings help us to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at the weekly horoscope from 21 – 27 August 2023.

Tarot is form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. The Rider Waite Tarot cards are a pictorial system, with a divine message the cards have complex and mysterious graphics on them, each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, money and can foretell your past present and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and with the help of all the energies around us which have different effects on each person, the practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to provide a direction to overcome your shortcomings and achieve your goals. Let’s see what the cosmic energies have to foretell for the weekly horoscope from 21 to 27 August 2023.

Find answers to your questions this week with an enlightened prospective. Let this week’s tarot guidance to all the zodiac signs helps you to refocus and redirect the paths of your life and bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to situations you are likely to face this week, from 21 August – 27 August 2023.

Weekly Horoscope 2023: Tarot predictions for August 21 – August 27