June Horoscope 2023: Tarot Reading For June 26 – July 2, 2023

Tarot is a form of divination that has been used by mystics and tarot readers across the world since ancient times. Tarot is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us utilise the cosmic energies to find answers to what we are looking for. We cannot change our destiny, but we can refocus and redirect the paths of our life. With guidance, we can bring clarity, honesty, and reassurance to a situation. There are a lot of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot card readings offer us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have, to overcome these obstacles. Here’s looking at this week’s June 2023 horoscope.
The universe is vast – it includes the earth and everything else that exists, the celestial bodies, meteoroids, galaxies, and several other things. The energies of the cosmos have different effects on each person. Everything that exists has energy, and each person has his own energy that the clairvoyant utilises. All these energies along with their own help find solutions and give guidance to the querent. The practitioner of cartomancy has the foresight to see your darkest secrets and sense your fears and provides you with a direction to overcome your shortcomings to achieve your goals. The 78 cards Rider Waite Deck have complex and mysterious graphics on them. Each illustration symbolises creativity, passion, intellect, work, and money and can foretell your past, present, and future. Tarot reading raises our awareness and enlightens our perspective.
Saturn is retrograde in the Aquarius zodiac sign. On 1 July, Mars will enter the Leo sun sign. These celestial events and the motion of planets affect the energies around us and bring about changes in our lives. Some energy is positive while some creates obstacles. We need to deal with them positively and always do our best.
Horoscope 2023: Weekly prediction for June 26 – July 2
Jump To / Table of Contents
Career and Finance
The Emperor card denotes comfort and security. It can also indicate rigidity at times. The advice is to be open to suggestions and be adaptable. Business natives should be open to suggestions and willing to implement change. Financially this card shows stability.
Health
The Devil is the health card indicating some vices or addictions that are hazardous to your health. You need to focus on your health. Seek the help of a professional if need be.
Relationships
Three of Swords Reversed is your relationship card indicating some loss or sadness in your relationships. In some cases, a breakup cannot be ruled out. Singles might be having a tough time dealing with their partner.
Career and Finance
Knight of Swords card indicating that you need to put in the extra bit to reach your goals. You are a natural achiever and the advice is to focus and direct your energies toward work. Business natives need more planning and organising to achieve their targets. Your financial situation will be good, but you need to control your expenses.
Health
Two of Pentacles is the health card indicating you need balance in your life. Do not neglect your health at any cost. You must find time for exercise.
Relationships
Wheel of Fortune is the relationship card indicating your relationship is all set to improve. You will find peace and harmony and strengthen your bonds of camaraderie with your partner. Singles are likely to find their love interest, and some might take their relationship to the next level.
Career and Finance
Strength Reversed card for Gemini sun sign natives indicate self-doubts regarding your capability. You just need focus and more positivity this week. Businesspeople need to be careful with their dealings. You need to be extra cautious with your finances as the income might be less than expected.
Health
Seven of Wands is indicative of some struggle or the fight to keep healthy. Getting a health checkup is a good idea.
Relationships
The Lovers is your relationship card indicating the rekindling of your romance with passion and understanding. Your relationship will be satisfying and harmonious. If single, you are likely to find your soulmate shortly.
Career and Finance
Four of Wands is a positive card indicating you will win accolades and your achievements will be worth celebrating. Your colleagues will be supportive and will look up to you. Finances will be good and you will be indulging yourself without stress and guilt.
Health
Knight of Cups Reversed indicates neglect towards health. Take steps to make amends and be more agile and conscious of your health.
Relationships
The Magician Reversed card indicates you need to communicate better with your partner. For singles, it is advised to take it easy this week and try to spend time quality time with friends and family.
Career and Finance
Temperance Reversed indicates some imbalance at work. If you are working too hard, take a break, and if you are working too little, you need to put in more effort. Finances will be average try to strike a balance between the inflow and outflow.
Health
Page of Cups indicates good health for Leo natives. This card indicates positive outcomes. Therefore, it’s a good card to get for recovery and recuperation.
Relationships
Queen of Cups Reversed indicates you might be spoiling your relationship and pushing your lover away with your highhandedness. Introspect and decide what you want and move ahead positively. Any relationship will require adaptability and adjustment. Singles should refrain from rushing into something they might regret later.
Career and Finance
Eight of Cups shows dissatisfaction at work. The advice is to wait for some time before looking for a change. Financially you will have enough but it might not make you happy. You need to give yourself a break.
Health
Nine of Swords is the health card for Virgo sun sign people indicating sleeplessness and anxiety. You need to relax and be positive. Yoga and meditation can be of great help.
Relationships
King of Swords Reversed indicates an abusive and aggressive relationship. Couples need to sort out things between themselves amicably. Singles are advised to stay away from commitment for some time.
Career and Finance
Two of Cups Reversed card indicates some discord at work. You might face some bickering and back-biting issues at your workplace. Business natives might face fallout with their partners. Be careful with your money particularly investments some losses are indicated.
Health
The Moon is the health card for Libra natives indicating some depression and anxiety. Do not neglect any symptoms or developments regarding your well-being.
Relationships
Ten of Wands indicates that Librans are struggling to keep their relationships intact. You need to share the burden with your partner rather than deal alone with it. Singles should focus on working alone.
Career and Finance
Ace of Pentacles card indicates new job opportunities and growth. Some felicitation and rewards may come your way. New ventures for Scorpio businesspeople are indicated. Financially, this will be a good week.
Health
Knight of Cups indicates good health and an ailment-free week.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles Reversed indicates a dull and monotonous relationship and the advice is to get some enthusiasm and reignite your passion. Singles should not rush into a relationship merely because they are single.
Career and Finance
Three of Wands indicate good things for Sagittarius natives. You will get good opportunities and good remunerations. Travelling overseas will get you name and fame. Businesses are set to boom, and you will get good profits.
Health
Knight of Pentacles is a good card to get in a health reading. Physical fitness means a lot to you, and you work hard towards achieving it.
Relationships
The Hanged Man in a relationship reading shows some dissatisfaction among partners. This card suggests sacrifices and adjustments that need to be made to iron out the creases in your relationship. Singles should take it easy as this is not the right time for any romantic endeavours.
Career and Finance
The Devil card indicates a busier than normal routine for you. You will feel chained and you need to strike a balance and be careful that this is only a temporary phase and you are not permanently burdened. Businesspeople need to be better organised and deal with issues one after the other.
Health
Strength Reversed is the health card. You need to focus on a healthy diet and a good exercise regime.
Relationships
Eight of Swords indicates that you are not in a happy place at the moment. You might be feeling claustrophobic in your relationship and the easiest thing to do is to break away, but the cards indicate you can salvage the partnership and make it work with effort. Singles will have a tough time dealing with their love interests.
Career and Finance
King of Pentacles indicates work security and financial stability. Abundance and prosperity will be achieved in work, business, and finances. You will have a Midas touch this week.
Health
Ace of Pentacles indicates good health. You can start a healthy diet and exercise regime for yourself.
Relationships
The Fool shows an exciting relationship among partners. You have a fulfilled and satisfying life. This card indicates frivolity and childlike behaviour. Singles will enjoy their time but shy away from commitment.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands Reversed indicates that you have been working very hard and achieving a lot. Businesspeople should be prepared for delays and obstacles. Financially, you need to be careful as you might be hit with unexpected costs.
Health
Judgement is the health card for Piscean natives indicating that the actions you will take today will reflect later in life. Therefore, it is advised to look after your health.
Relationships
Queen of Cups indicates harmony among partners. You will come closer to your partner and have a good time with family and friends also. It is advisable not to be overly emotional and sometimes think with your head too.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India