Love Horoscope 2023: Weekly Tarot Reading For June 12 – June 18, 2023

Love is made up of millions of little decisions which create a unique and special connection. Numerous energies are at play in the universe, which keep changing with the motion of the planets. Some make you fall in and out of love, some energy evokes extreme feelings of attachment, and affection, coaxing you towards commitments, some bring you closer and some create a distance. This in turn affects the love horoscope. Read on to know the weekly love horoscope for June 2023.
The celestial lovers, Mars and Venus are together this month in the zodiac of Cancer owned by the Moon. The three planets denote love, emotions, and romance. This transit will help you improve your relationship with your partner and will give you a direction in your love life. Be mindful of unrealistic expectations or fantasies and keep a balance between your dreams and the reality of relationships.
Ancient Greek philosophers identified six forms of love – essentially, familial love (Storge), friendly love or platonic love (Philia), romantic love (Eros), self-love (Philautia), guest love (Xenia), and divine or unconditional love (Agape).
Love requires effort, compromise, understanding, and above all acceptance of the imperfections of your partner. Love can be both positive and negative, it can be a virtue, representing kindness, compassion, affection, and concern, or a vice exhibiting moral flaws, like selfishness, egotism, possessiveness, and obsessiveness. The changing energies affect each zodiac differently, read along to see how your love life will be this week.
Discover The Spirit Animal For Your Zodiac Sign And Its Hidden Meaning
Zodiac Sign Stereotypes: Debunking The Most Common Myths And Quirks About Each Sign
June love horoscope 2023 weekly prediction
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries weekly love horoscope
- Taurus weekly love horoscope
- Gemini weekly love horoscope
- Cancer weekly love horoscope
- Leo weekly love horoscope
- Virgo weekly love horoscope
- Libra weekly love horoscope
- Scorpio weekly love horoscope
- Sagittarius weekly love horoscope
- Capricorn weekly love horoscope
- Aquarius weekly love horoscope
- Pisces weekly love horoscope
Couples: Partners will enjoy security and stability in their relationship. Arians will have a good time with their partner and might think of increasing their family. Understanding between couples will be good and they will have a good time with family members.
Singles: For unattached Aries singles, the likelihood of meeting their dream partner is profound. You will meet your beau and have a good time. For Arians in a relationship, a very special bond will develop, and you might like to take your relationship to the next level.
Couples: For couples, love, and romance are likely to take a back seat. It is a good week to give space to each other and follow your respective interests. Retrospect about your relationship and work towards better understanding and camaraderie.
Singles: For singles wanting to find a special somebody, the advice is not to actively look but let things take their course. Enjoy your solitude and do not let the fear of being single overcome you. Taurians in relationship need to be open and honest with their partner.
Couples: Gemini natives can look forward to an exciting and romantic week ahead. The advice is to take your partners’ likes and dislikes also into consideration. Childlike behaviour is good sometimes but not always. You need to get some maturity in your love and romance.
Singles: For singles, the cards foretell to observe caution and not to jump into commitments. You will be having a good time with your special friend. For natives in a steady relationship, a fun filled time is indicated.
Couples: This might not be a good week for love and romance. Couples will have disagreements and conflicts leading to a stressful atmosphere at home. Communication is the best way to sort out this disharmony.
Singles: Singles should use this time to self groom and concentrate on your well being. Do not let the fear of being single obsess you. Invariably, you will find someone when you are not consciously looking out. For Cancerians in relationship, it is advised to give space and respect to your partner.
Couples: Natives of Leo sun sign will enjoy marital bliss with their partners. It’s a good time to go for a holiday and increase your bonding. Also, a good time to start planning a family. A very satisfying and enjoyable time indicated with family and friends.
Singles: For natives of Leo sun sign who are single, this week will get you immense pleasure from your romantic endeavours. Your relationship will develop and grow. For natives in love, this is a good time to take your relationship to the next level.
Couples: It’s not a very good week for love and romance for Virgo sun sign natives. Maintain cordial relationship and refrain from getting into arguments. Do not say something which you will regret later.
Singles: For natives in relationship, some fallout with your partner is indicated. Do not stress. Things will sort out on their own. The advice is to not push things and get into unnecessary arguments.
Couples: Libra sun sign natives need to relax and not get very possessive of their partners. Trust is an important factor to maintain a harmonious relationship. Do not let doubts cloud your thinking. Have an open a clear communication and be loyal and faithful.
Singles: For singles in love, expect some misunderstandings and differences of opinion. Communication is the key and generally all the differences are bridged with proper, frank and honest dialogue.
Couples: Scorpios might experience some moods swings and that might affect the harmony at home. Be cordial at all times and do not speak harsh words. The cards foretell a lack of interest in your love life and decreased libido.
Singles: Singles might feel lonely and lethargic. This is a passing phase. Utilise your time well and indulge in some physical activities to stay fit and energetic. For natives in a relationship, this might be a trying time and might cause some rift among partners.
Couples: Sagittarian natives might be feeling neglected and insecure in their relationship. Try to take out extra time and put in effort to revive your relationship. Add spice and rekindle the feelings.
Singles: Singles might be feeling insecure and lonely. This is not the best time to start a new relationship. Focus on platonic relationships as of now. For natives in love, the relationship might be rocky and dwindle away unless you try to really add the spark.
Couples: This is not a very good week romantically for Capricorns. You will be feeling emotionally drained out and the reason could be work and other commitments. The best way is to share the burden with your partner and cope together rather than alone.
Singles: Singles are not likely to find their love interest this week. You might be feeling under confident and lonely. Utilise your time and spend quality time with family and friends. For couples in relationship, your partner might get dominating. It is better to set the boundaries in the beginning only. A failed relationship is better than a broken one.
Couples: For the natives of Aquarius sun sign, a very good week is indicated. Your relationship with your partner will be at the best and you will enjoy domestic bliss. It’s a good time for couples wanting to start a family.
Singles: Singles are going to enjoy meeting new people and a special relationship is likely to start. Take your time and do not rush into things. For couples in relationship, this is a good time and you can take the relationship to the next level.
Couples: It’s not the best time for Piscean natives romantically. A difficult time with your partner is indicated. Arguments, and misunderstandings might mar your otherwise happy demeanour. You will need extra efforts to get your relationship on track.
Singles: Singles will feel lost and lonely and the advice is to enjoy your ‘me’ time. Make the best of your alone time, a hobby class or some adventure is a good idea. Piscean natives in relationship need to be careful of deceit and infidelity.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Aries, Libra, Leo, and Sagittarius are like to find love and spend quality time with their partners.
Answer: Venus transited to Cancer sun sign on 31 May. This transit made people more caring and loving towards each other. So, overall this is a good year for relationships.
Answer: The love life of all the zodiac signs seems to be pleasureable with the transit of Venus and Mars to Cancer.