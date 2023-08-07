Zodiac Signs Mostly Likely To Ghost You And Disappear Off The Face Of The Earth

Imagine making someone the centre of your life, only to have them disappear into thin air one fine morning! Love truly is a gamble, and you must make your bets wisely, especially nowadays when concepts like ‘ghosting’ and ‘situationship’ dictate the dating world. While we know life’s not always peachy-keen, nobody should go through bouts of anxiety and overthinking after people recklessly decide to leave them high and dry. For those unversed, ghosting is the act of abruptly cutting off communication in a relationship with no explanation. While everyone has their reasons for ghosting, for a handful of people, it’s just habitual. An individual’s zodiac sign significantly dictates everything from their personality and fortune to love life. Even when it comes to ghosting, there are a bunch of zodiac signs who’re more likely to do it, and you might want to steer clear of them!

Whether you’ve already gone through the frustration and pain of ghosting or not, you want to tread cautiously while navigating your next relationship. Therefore, being aware of a person’s zodiac traits is an excellent way to see if they’re thoughtful and communicative or just another emotionally unavailable human ready to ruin your healing cycle. On that note, let’s familiarise you with the five zodiac signs who’re most likely to ghost you in a relationship!

Zodiac signs who’re most likely to ghost you in a relationship

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

For many Aries, love is simply a game! Ruled by the fierce Mars, this zodiac sign dives into a relationship with an intense adrenaline rush, only to bolt when the passion and newness fade. They’re rightly dubbed the ‘masters of ghosting’ who quickly hop from one person to another with no qualms! These freedom-seeking rebels will treat you like a ‘queen bee’ and love you with staggering intensity in the initial talking stages. However, when they find you getting attached and invested, they flee at an alarming speed.

So, while you’re sulking and waiting for their response, Aries will have already drifted towards the next new and shiny thing. If this sign has ghosted you, don’t take it to heart because it’s written in their stars!

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

The curious twins representing Gemini are always struggling between the head and the heart! While their mind is rooting for stability, their flirtatious heart drives them to look for something more appealing and stimulating rather than settling for good. Geminis truly live up to their notorious reputation of being a ‘player’, and if in any way you distract them from their fun and easy-going life, they’ll write you off.

Being an air sign, Geminis aren’t inclined towards forging a ‘soulmate-like connection’. They simply live by the ‘grass is greener on the other side’ motto. Secondly, they loathe confrontation despite being great communicators! They’ll simply ghost you to avoid an uncomfortable situation. So, if they’ve pulled off a disappearing act on you, it’s probably time to move on with your life!

A classic example of Gemini’s ghosting supremacy is comedian Russell Brand. Remember his infamous breakup with Katy Perry? According to New York Post, the Hot N Cold songstress stated that Brand “hasn’t spoken to me since he texted me saying he was filing for divorce.” Russell was also quick enough to erase the matching tattoo he and Perry once shared. Typical Gemini, isn’t it?

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio is one of the most mysterious zodiac signs, and you’ll never know what’s brewing in their mind. If you thought piquing their interest was half the battle won, you’re wrong. Once you gauge their attention, you’ll know the roller-coaster ride has just begun! Scorpios will spoil you with love and adulation one day and vanish the very next day. Scary, right?

While the intense water sign will take you on an unforgettable romantic ride with their passion and zeal, their tendency to get easily overwhelmed with emotions makes them resort to ghosting. Scorpions are so secretive that you won’t know their feelings and intentions. And God forbid if they get into one of their dark and shadowy moods, you can’t bring them back. The more you try to contact them and understand what happened, the faster they’ll retreat. Scorpios have a ‘fight or flight’ response to everything. They’ll either be completely invested in you for the long term or won’t mind bailing out without any explanation if it’s just a casual fling. There’s no in-between for this sign. So, if you’re trying to deal with these complex creatures, don’t!

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius is another zodiac sign who’s most likely to ghost you. Commitment eschewing, flighty, free-spirited, and aloof – that’s how we’d like to describe this sign when it comes to relationships. The fire sign craves freedom and independence, so if you try to tie them down with commitment, Sagittarians will bid you adieu! What’s worse is that they’ll lure you with empty promises, shower you with oh-so-adorable compliments and then when you fall head over heels for them, the sign leaves without guilt. Sagittarians are too busy living their life to the fullest, they’ll forget you in the blink of an eye.

If you don’t believe us, let’s familiarise you with some famous ‘Sagittarius ghosts’. Remember how Jake Gyllenhaal pulled off a disappearing act on Taylor Swift on the latter’s 21st birthday? No wonder he has a special place in Swift’s songbook. Another major public fallout was between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Sagittarius-born Katie reportedly cut ties with Cruise without any notice. Since then, the Mission Impossible star only communicated with his former wife via the legal route.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Always wanting to shake things up every now and then, Aquarius is another zodiac sign that’s likely to ghost you! The epitome of self-centredness, Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum and prefer to pursue relationships only if it’s going their way. The moment you bother them with the emotional mumbo jumbo of relationships, they’ll take off faster than the speed of light. However, unlike Aries or Gemini, this sign won’t necessarily be that rude about it. Simply put, emotions make Aquarians uncomfortable! The idea of a potential love interest really excites them, but this infatuation rarely sustains for long. So, if an Aquarius ghosts you know that they’re too consumed in their goals and ambitions (or maybe a new flame).

Given the current dating scene, it’s better to not wear your heart on your sleeve ladies and gentlemen!

(Hero image credit: mikoto.raw Photographer/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: RDNE Stock project/ Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong