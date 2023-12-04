Here Are Each Zodiac Sign’s Strengths And Weaknesses

Western astrology hails the 12 zodiac signs as the Holy Grail for understanding people and their personality types. As we go deeper into astrology, we become more aware of the elements and modalities influencing these signs that might explain their personality traits. While there is nothing like the best or the worst zodiac sign in this theory, it won’t hurt to know why certain strengths and weaknesses are associated with particular zodiac signs.

Triplicities and quadruplicities: Determinators of inner traits of zodiac signs

Although knowing one’s sun sign can seem like a generic overview of a person’s behavioural traits, it is an important starting point to know more about astrology. Understanding the nuances of the zodiac system, that is the triplicities (four elements) and quadruplicities (modalities), will explain specific attributes associated with the signs.

The 12 signs are divided into four elements — earth, water, air and fire — and have imbibed their qualities accordingly. The signs dominated by the earth element (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) are known for their practical approach, grounded sense, scientific temper, hard work, punctuality and penchant for commitment.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius) are associated with their never-say-die attitude, passion, drive and love for thrill and adventure while the water babies of the chart (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces) are appreciated for being highly intuitive, emotional, empathetic, intense and deep. Air signs (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) are the brains of the zodiac. They are easy-going people pleasers who love to socialise, flirt and introspect.

Coming to the quadruplicities, there are three modalities (cardinal, fixed and mutable) which differentiate all the signs. Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn) have natural leadership qualities and exhibit determination and goal-oriented behaviour.

Fixed zodiac signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius) have strong and stable personality types that display endurance in implementing their ideas with resilience. Mutable signs (Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces) are master adaptors and shape-shifters. They are adept at transforming according to different situations and surroundings.

Zodiac signs’ personality types: Their strengths and weaknesses

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Strength: Ambitious

Aries is a cardinal sign ruled by Mars that stands for drive and passion. The natives are highly motivated and clear-headed about their goals in life. Hence, they are often seen doing well in their careers. They are also high on energy and can juggle multiple tasks at once.

Weakness: Impulsive

The flip side of brimming with optimism is that Arians tend to make spontaneous decisions without thinking objectively. This causes a problem with those close to them, as their self-centred nature puts others on a roller-coaster ride of sorts.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

Strength: Patient

The celestial bull is dominated by Venus and loves everything luxurious. A fixed sign, they are hard-working and usually tenacious. Taureans are associated with dexterity and inherent endurance, which results in them being calm and patient at times of adversity.

Weakness: Stubborn

Once convinced about something, the bull is usually not ready to budge from its views. Owing to their mental strength, they can be adamant from time to time.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

Strength: Curious

Flighty, intelligent and highly curious about learning and growing more, Gemini represents duality in the zodiac system and is of mutable modality. Symbolised by The Twins, they like to bounce from one idea to another excitedly. They are usually very motivated to feed their curiosity by indulging in many activities and socialising more than any other zodiac.

Weakness: Flaky

Because they are very interested in doing everything simultaneously, they could seem unserious or flaky. Although that is usually not their intention, it could be hard for the other zodiacs to keep up with the Gemini.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Strength: Empathetic

Ruled by the Moon, which controls the inner mind of the zodiacs, Cancerians are highly sensitive beings with a high quotient of emotions and a genuinely caring heart.

Weakness: Moody and distant

Just as the moon phases in and out periodically, the Cancerians, symbolised by the crab, have their warm and distant sides. A cardinal sign, they are nurturing when in love but equally unyielding when hurt; it is sometimes difficult to maintain an emotional bond with the crab.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Strength: Confident

Beaming with sunshine and positivity, Leo, a fixed sign, is ruled by the Sun and is a beacon of hope and joy. They exude confidence and value loyalty above anything else.

Weakness: Egoistic

Leo’s confidence can turn into over-confidence quickly. They also are in constant need to receive attention, which could make them egoistic and short-tempered.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

Strength: Punctual

Virgo, or The Virgin, is represented by a maiden. A mutable earth sign, it loves to plan every single aspect of its life to the T and regards timeliness because they are ruled by the planet Mercury, which represents communication, time and travel.

Weakness: Picky

Virgo’s detail-orientedness comes with its flaws. Because they are so fastidious, they tend to nit-pick everything that comes across as being picky and overly critical.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Strength: Balanced

Represented by the weighing scale, Libra’s signature quality is its need to find a balance in all walks of life. A cardinal air sign, they are smart enough to juggle all aspects of life with a sense of justice and a characteristic Venusian charm.

Weakness: Indecisive

These natives always want to make the right decision, no matter what. Hence, they take their time to conclude, which could seem indecisive.

Scorpio (23 October– 21 November)

Strength: Intuitive

An intense water sign ruled by Pluto, Scorpio’s personality is of fixed modality. They have an active sixth sense with an eerie foreboding intuition about other zodiacs which is correct more often than not. This makes them sharp and intuitive beings.

Weakness: Venegeful

Scorpions are often misunderstood because they tend to hold grudges against the people who have wronged them in past or present. They are also perceived to be unforgiving.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

Strength: Adventurous

A mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is symbolised by the archer. Ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter, they are thrill-seeking and love to travel. This explains their love to move around from one place to another.

Weakness: Commitment-phobic

The biggest pet peeve of the archers is that they feel stuck with their life situation easily and can get bored with routine. This could be perceived as a fear of commitment and disinterest in settling down in one life, both personally and professionally.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Strength: Responsible

This cardinal earth sign dominated by the planet Saturn is all about following rules and regulations. Capricorn is symbolised by the celestial sea goat and is hard-working, responsible and serious about life in general.

Weakness: Unemotional

Rooted in practicality, they work on logic and tend to do what is expected of them by society. This makes them often out of touch with their emotions and appear to be cold.

Aquarius (20 January– 18 February)

Strength: Altruistic

This fixed air sign is one of the most progressive signs in the zodiac system. Highly committed to doing welfare for the community, they are selfless and generous in nature.

Weakness: Detached

Aquarius, symbolised by the water bearer, is dedicated to thinking about others. However, they could seem detached as well, since they are fair-minded and tend to look at things from a third perspective.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Strength: Calm

This mutable water sign is governed by the planet of dreams and fantasy, Neptune. They are meditative and calm beings who choose peace over everything.

Weakness: Unrealistic and fanciful

Often accused of staying in their dream world, Pisceans, symbolised by twin fishes, are cut off from reality. They love to take flights of fancies and struggle to deal with a practical bend of mind.

This article first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the weak zodiac signs?

Zodiac signs and their strengths and weaknesses are a nuanced topic. All signs come with their own set of characteristics that are important for balancing the zodiac wheel.

-Which zodiac is mentally strong?

Fixed signs Taurus, Aquarius and Scorpio are more mentally strong than others.

-What are the characteristics of zodiac signs?

All zodiac signs have their own strengths and weaknesses, depending on their elements and modalities.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Gratisography /Pexels)