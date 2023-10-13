Kim Taehyung’s Workout Routine: How BTS’ V Stays In Shape

Gush over the stunning physiques of the BTS septet for all you want, but have you ever tried emulating it? We bet no! While the K-pop stars make these drool-worthy physiques look effortless, a lot of discipline, consistency and hard work goes into staying fit like them. After all, being the most popular boy band across the planet means you have to be in your best form 24/7. One BTS member who has garnered a massive fan following not only because of his musical prowess but also because of his fabulous body is V aka Kim Taehyung. Every time V goes shirtless on social media, he opens a thirst trap for ARMYs and we’re not complaining! With that body, fans definitely don’t mind the tease. Want to know the secret behind his oh-so-fit physique? Let’s familiarise you with Kim Taehyung’s workout routine.

The K-pop star has given fans a sneak peek into his holy-grail exercises via various Weverse Live sessions, interviews and more. From burning calories with exhaustive dancing sessions to toning his body with weight training – Kim Taehyung’s holistic workout will effectively train your whole body. Start your fitness journey, Kim Taehyung-style, with his go-to workout routine!

Get in shape like BTS’ Kim Taehyung with his workout routine

1. Cardio

What’s better than dancing your way to achieve your fitness goals? BTS, like most South Korean idols, indulge in rigorous dance sessions not only because their profession demands so, but to also jazz up their workout routine. Mastering complex dance moves with regular practice has definitely helped the idols ace their live performances and how!

Dance is a great cardio workout, which helps you burn calories, raises your heart rate and hastens your breathing – all of which boosts your cardiovascular and overall health. Also, you do not have to be of any particular age, shape or size to start your fitness journey with dancing. Whether you want to stomp it out at a studio hip-hop class or perform to your favourite tunes in the comfort of your living room – just get that adrenaline kicking in already!

2. Weight training

In a workout video that went viral in 2020, BTS’ V was seen doing a shoulder workout in the gym. The star could be seen performing lateral delt flyes and lateral shoulder flyes, aiming to build upper body strength and get wide shoulders. These strength training exercises work wonders for increasing stamina and protecting the bones and joints from injury. Muscle building has to be a part of your fitness regime, given the host of physical and mental health benefits it brings.

Strength training helps you develop strong bones, manage your weight (by increasing your metabolism), enhance your quality of life by improving your ability to do everyday chores effectively, reduce signs and symptoms of chronic conditions and most importantly boost your mental health. There are many types of strength training, including bodyweight exercises, lifting weights, circuit training and more, depending on your areas of concern.

3. Dumbbell lateral raise

In another Weverse Live session, Kim Taehyung treated fans to his gym workout. The singer could be seen performing dumbbell lateral raises, one of the best exercises for building sculpted and defined shoulders as well as upper arms. It’s also very easy to perform as the only equipment you need is a pair of dumbbells.

This exercise gives you those gorgeous, well-rounded shoulders that lifters strive hard for. It’s especially great for all athletes as many sports and physical activities require strong and stable shoulders. Whether it’s swimming, tennis, baseball or volleyball – dumbbell lateral raises will improve your performance in a variety of athletic activities.

4. Shoulder press

Another Taehyung-approved exercise to strengthen your shoulders and upper back is the shoulder press. Apart from building your shoulder muscles, the exercise places stress on your bones which increases their density and strength. Making it a part of your regular workout routine will make you less susceptible to injuries and help you perform daily activities more effectively. Whether you’re an athlete, a casual lifter or even an older person wanting to maintain muscle mass – shoulder press will massively transform your body when done correctly.

While it’s most commonly performed with dumbbells or barbells, you can also use kettlebells and resistance bands to spruce it up. Some of the most popular shoulder press variations include the Barbell Z Press, Double Kettlebell Overhead Press, Single-Arm Landmine Press, Barbell Push Press, Dumbbell Shoulder Press, Military Press, Deadstop Shoulder Press and Partial Shoulder Press.

5. Face pull-ups

Another exercise Taehyung flaunted in his Weverse Live session was face pull-ups. Targeting your shoulders and back, this exercise contributes to healthier, more injury-resistant shoulders. While many people focus extensively on getting the perfect hips or building drool-worthy abs, not a lot devote time to strengthening their shoulders which are so essential in carrying basic everyday activities like lifting things, pushing a grocery cart or just moving the steering wheel.

For the face pull exercise, you need a cable machine or a resistance band. We recommend you use a cable machine, as you can build up the resistance as you get stronger. Training your back and shoulders helps in maintaining a good posture as well as preventing muscle imbalances that happen with too much chest work. If you want to build that impressive ‘V’ shaped back, face pull-ups are the best moves you can do.

Will you try out this Kim Taehyung-trusted workout?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Kim Taehyung’s workout routine?

BTS’ V performs a variety of exercises to maintain a lean frame. These include intense cardio sessions, weight training and some upper-body exercises.

Is Kim Taehyung slim?

Taehyung has always been known for his slim and lean frame.

