Follow These Workout Tips Inspired By BTS-Member Kim Namjoon AKA RM

From entering the K-pop industry in 2013 with a tall and lean physique to becoming a beacon of inspiration for all fitness enthusiasts with his toned and chiselled body, RM has made a monumental shift in his fitness. BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon not only inspires people with his unparalleled musical talents, but also his dedication to fitness. The Rap Monster’s transformation is sure to inspire you in your wellness journey, and thankfully, RM often shares some of his go-to workout rituals and exercises via social media.

His drool-worthy physique is captured in his Instagram stories and YouTube vlogs, leaving the ARMY gushing over him. From high-intensity interval training and dance workouts to core-strengthening and stretching exercises, there’s a pool of activities inspired by RM’s fitness that cater to everyone. With discipline and determination, these workouts are sure to reap great results!

So, whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, you’ll surely want to spruce up your workout routine RM style. Keep reading to know everything about RM-inspired workouts and exercises that’ll work wonders in your fitness journey!

BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon-inspired workout tips to try right away!

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

RM relies on HIIT workouts to build stamina and strength, in addition to burning a lot of fat. As the name suggests, HIIT is a type of interval training exercise which involves multiple rounds of high-intensity movements followed by short periods of lower-intensity movements or rest.

It’s one of the most efficient ways to shed overall body fat, including belly fat. During HIIT, your body enters the anaerobic zone where the heart is functioning to at least 80% of its maximum capacity. This helps build endurance as well as stamina since the body gets accustomed to speed and exertion during other forms of exercise as well.

Incorporate exercises like burpees, jumping jacks, jump squats, kettlebell swings, and mountain climbers into your workout routine to harness the benefits of HIIT.

Well-rounded full-body workout

Rather than focusing on a specific area, Kim Namjoon prefers full-body workouts to build his overall physique. These workouts are perfect for anyone who’s always on the go and can’t commit to gymming. Full-body workouts can reap results when performed two to three times a week, depending on how you structure them.

By focusing on multi-joint exercises that stimulate the whole body, you burn more calories in less time, enhance your strength and flexibility and maximise the efficiency of your workout.

Squats, push-ups, planks, burpees, lunges, deadlifts, and bench press variations are some of the exercises that effectively build strength by targeting major muscle groups.

Exercises to strengthen the core

Having a strong core is important for everyone to go about their day-to-day activities. From putting on your shoes to pushing a shopping cart, your core helps you achieve most everyday chores. So, what exactly comprises the core?

The core is basically the central part of your body, which includes the pelvis, lower back, hips, and stomach. As per Mayo Clinic, core exercises ‘train the muscles in your core to work in harmony’, which in turn affects your balance, posture, and stability.

If you’re inclined towards home workouts, you’ll be glad to know that many core exercises don’t require gym membership or equipment. Some of the best practices in this category include planks, situps, bridge, crunches, Russian twist, and bird dog exercise.

Dance workouts

Instead of dabbing your feet in a club with cocktails in hand, try busting a move by engaging in dance workouts for a great endorphin release. RM as well as his fellow BTS members go through intense dance practices for their music videos and concerts, which contribute to their overall fitness as well.

Most dance workouts are beginner friendly. You can even do them in the comfort of your home without any equipment. The point is to have fun while shedding those kilos! Apart from enhancing the functioning of the heart and lungs, dance workouts improve coordination, agility, and flexibility. Apart from physical benefits, this workout type is also great for self-expression and boosting confidence.

You can either join dance sessions offline or follow YouTube videos to diversify your routine!

Yoga and meditation to soothe the body and mind

Mental well-being is just as essential as physical health and yoga helps you attain both with its holistic approach. Apart from physical poses, yoga branches out to a wide range of disciplinary practices like meditation, breathing techniques, chanting and more.

RM and other BTS members have been seen indulging in yoga sessions, motivating many to harness its benefits. Yoga is a great way to indulge in self-care as it not only boosts flexibility and balance but boosts mental sharpness and emotional robustness. If you have back pain or any stiffness after sitting through strenuous hours of work, trust yoga to boost pain tolerance and leave you rejuvenated.

So, get your yoga mats rolling and curate a soothing playlist as you deeply immerse yourself in the practice.

Weightlifting and strength training

Kim Namjoon also performs strength training exercises to increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat. Strength training has become a fundamental part of a lot of workouts, wherein you use your body weight as well as equipment like barbells, dumbbells, and resistance bands to boost muscle mass, endurance, and strength.

According to Healthline, strength training has the power to boost metabolism, decrease abdominal fat, lower the risk of chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes and improve brain health and quality of life.

However, if you’re someone at the inception of your fitness journey, we recommend you start with basic movements to become flexible and build strength. These could be squats, pushups, bench presses, bicep curls, single leg stands as well as forearm planks. However, if you have a chronic condition or are above 40 years of age, consult your doctor before engaging in strength training as it’s very intensive.

Pilates for flexibility

As per Koreaboo, BTS’ RM started taking pilates classes early on, which helped his body become more flexible and fluid. Pilates is a celebrity favourite exercise, which is extremely effective when it comes to your body’s posture, strength, and balance. Multiple studies have shown that Pilates has a positive effect on depression and pain as well.

It helps align the body’s overall structure, stabilises the muscles as well as improves physical balance and coordination. The concentration-heavy exercises are done in slow repetitions over a session of usually 45 minutes to 90 minutes. The Pilates reformer equipment is usually used to assist your movement and improve your technique. Pilates caters to everyone from a beginner to a pro and can be performed on the floor or with equipment based on your requirement.

Venturing outdoors

With a profession that entails a lot of travelling, RM loves venturing outdoors to keep himself fit. Stepping outdoors is a natural antidepressant in itself! Multiple studies show that outdoor workouts feel less strenuous than indoor exercises, thereby helping you maximise your performance. You can also involve your friends and family in these activities to fulfil your social needs. From jogging and cycling to hiking, there are several outdoor activities that spruce up your workout routine and help in connecting with nature.

Key tips to remember while working out

A workout should be a therapeutic way of relieving stress and feeling good about your body. While jumping straight into intense exercises sounds thrilling, there are some important points to pay attention to before you get caught up.

Keep yourself hydrated during workouts: You must drink water while working out, in addition to hydrating yourself before and after it. This reduces the risk of heat stress and maintains the performance level by reducing fatigue. If you feel extreme dizziness or confusion while working out, it’s a sign to stock up on fluids.

You must drink water while working out, in addition to hydrating yourself before and after it. This reduces the risk of heat stress and maintains the performance level by reducing fatigue. If you feel extreme dizziness or confusion while working out, it’s a sign to stock up on fluids. Warm up: This is especially important for those people lifting weights and engaging in cardio routines. Warming up relaxes your muscles by reducing stiffness, mentally prepares you for the workout as well as reduces the risk of injury.

This is especially important for those people lifting weights and engaging in cardio routines. Warming up relaxes your muscles by reducing stiffness, mentally prepares you for the workout as well as reduces the risk of injury. Maintaining proper form: Having a proper posture while engaging in physical activities is important, especially in training and workout. Exercising in a proper form lowers the risk of injury, targets correct muscles and increases performance.

Having a proper posture while engaging in physical activities is important, especially in training and workout. Exercising in a proper form lowers the risk of injury, targets correct muscles and increases performance. Set realistic goals: Don’t plan to overexert yourself right at the beginning. Be honest with yourself while setting goals, making sure they’re manageable given your routine. Failing to achieve these unrealistic goals will only lower your motivation to work out.

Don’t plan to overexert yourself right at the beginning. Be honest with yourself while setting goals, making sure they’re manageable given your routine. Failing to achieve these unrealistic goals will only lower your motivation to work out. Rest between sets: Relaxing for a few minutes between two sets helps increase overall strength as it allows you to train for a longer time. The resting time varies depending on whether you’re engaging in light or heaving training.

Hope these tips help you build your workout routine!

