These Thai Protein Powders Will Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Is one of your goals to start a fitness journey or to become a pro? If so, here is a helpful hand for you. Take a look at these Thai protein powders to help you reach your fitness goals.

Whether you’re doing it to improve your health, build more muscle, or achieve those lovely abs, protein powders could be an essential aid. Used as nutritional supplements, these also boost your everyday training. Here’s your guide to the best Thai protein powders to help you through your fitness journey.

What is protein powder?

Available in powdered forms, these are proteins obtained from natural substances like plants and animal products like eggs and milk. These may also have added artificial flavours, sugar, vitamins, minerals and thickeners.

Protein powder benefits

Protein powders are added supplements to increase your intake of protein above the diet you may be consuming. This is a convenient method to help increase muscle strength and growth and achieve a leaner body. Protein powder is also used for wellness and sports performance.

How to choose the best protein powder?

Here is a list of the most popular types of protein powders and their uses, for you to make the best choice:

Whey protein powder – One of the most commonly used powders, especially for daily needs, it contains essential amino acids, which you can get from milk. If you’re looking to build muscle, this is your best bet.

Plant based protein powder – Made from proteins found in vegetables like peas. This is a very sustainable and highly digestible option. Along with that, pea protein powder is also economical and unlikely to cause allergies.

Vegetable and vegan protein powder – 100% plant-based protein powder, which includes proteins from soy, vegetables, hemp or brown rice.

Hemp protein powder – Made with hemp seeds, this eco-friendly option is a great way to get good powdered omega-3 fatty acids.

How to use protein powder?

Often consumed in the form of protein shakes, you can mix the powder with either milk or milk substitutes. If you’re a vegan, you can mix your plant-based powder with water. Generally, to enhance the taste, you can purchase protein powders with flavours. On some days, you can even have it along with fruits or peanut butter.

Protein powders side effects

There are certain health risks associated with consuming protein powders. Indigestion, bloating, acne, nausea, dry throat, and reduced appetite are some of the symptoms you may experience if you consume it incorrectly. Recognised as dietary supplements, it is necessary to consult a dietitian before deciding your intake.

Here are the best protein powders in Thailand that you can buy online