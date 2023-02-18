Left Brain Vs Right Brain: What Is The Difference?

The terms left-brained and right-brained refer to the two hemispheres of the brain’s cerebrum. The left hemisphere generally focuses more on speech and language, while the right hemisphere manages creativity and spatial relation (e.g., the ability to focus on a rabbit in a forest without noticing each tree). So, let’s discuss the truth and popular misconceptions about left brain vs right brain.

Some believe that certain people have certain personality traits or skills because one side of the brain is more dominant. But finding some skills challenging does not mean that one side of the brain is weak. Instead, skills or difficulties have more to do with how the two sides of the brain work together.

This article discusses the differences between the two sides of the brain, common misconceptions, and more.

Left and right brain differences

The two hemispheres of the cerebrum serve different purposes. For example, logic, language, and speech are mostly the jobs of the left side, while the creativity, intuition, spatial attention, and association are the jobs of the right side.

The cerebrum is also responsible for muscle function, with the left hemisphere controlling the muscles on the right side of the body and the right hemisphere controlling the muscles on the left.

What is a left-brained person like?

Science credits the left hemisphere with strong attention to detail and quantitative thinking. Some believe certain people are more logical and analytical because the left brain is dominant, though that’s not necessarily true. For example, children considered gifted in math tend to have right and left hemispheres that work well together as opposed to an exceptionally strong left.

What are right-brained thinkers good at?

Right-brained people might think more freely, qualitatively, and intuitively and consider the big picture more often. Creativity and artistic abilities are sometimes credited to right-brain dominance, too.

People who experience damage to the right hemisphere, sometimes caused by stroke, may find it challenging to:

Associate with dates, times, and locations

Focus or pay attention

Make connections between problems and their effects

Organise or plan

Process jokes or social cues

Recognise or solve problems

Remember or learn new information

See or notice things on their right side

Though it may seem that those functions are processed on the right side of the brain after damage to the right hemisphere, it has more to do with how the two hemispheres are able to work together after brain damage.

Left brain vs right brain: Dominance misconception

The two sides of the brain have different roles but work together to function properly. People who excel at skills associated with one side of the brain or the other actually have a strong connection between the two hemispheres.

Similarly, when people find certain things more challenging, it is not because the side of the brain responsible for those tasks is weaker. Instead, it is because the brain develops differently than it typically might. For example, the right side may perform a role that is typically the responsibility of the left side.

Recent Research

Recent research shows that the right side of the brain develops earlier than the left, leaving the left side more susceptible to environmental influences during development. Research also shows that it is healthy for the left and right hemispheres to develop differently, each with its own unique roles.

Genes and genetic mutations play a role in this healthy brain asymmetry and can change in people with autism, schizophrenia, and other physical and mental challenges. Further research is necessary, but it may help treat various health conditions.

How the brain works

The brain’s primary job is to process information and regulate the body. It receives information from the body through its senses of sight, touch, hearing, smell, and taste. It uses that information to decide what to do (consciously or subconsciously) and carries out those actions.

The left and right sides of the brain focus on different roles, but they work together to make the body function.

Summary

People who are especially skilled in one area or a certain type of activity are often considered left or right-brained. The thought behind this is that one side is stronger than the other, but that’s not the case. Instead, each side is more or less responsible for certain roles or areas of focus.

For example, the left side is generally responsible for logic and language, while the right is responsible for creativity and intuition. In reality, both sides work together, and stronger skills result from the two hemispheres working well together.

This story first appeared on www.verywellhealth.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: macrovector/Freepik)

© 2021. Health Media Ventures, Inc. . All rights reserved. Licensed from Health.com and published with permission of Health Media Ventures, Inc. . Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Health and the Health Logo are registered trademarks of Health Media Ventures, Inc. Used under License.